Shelomi Sanders recently announced that later this year she’ll be attending Jackson State University, where her father Deion Sanders reigns as “Coach Prime.”

The 18-year-old revealed that she’s committed to playing for the Mississippi-based HBCU’s women’s basketball team in Fall 2022, following her graduation from Rockwell Heath High School in Dallas, Texas, where the 5-foot-7 teens plays as a guard.

Shelomi’s siblings, Shedeur, a freshman quarterback, and Shilo, a defensive back, are already JSU Tigers. Both young men play on the HBCU’s football team, which their dad coaches.

Deion became the football team’s head coach in 2020. His nickname “Coach Prime” links back to him being know as “Prime Time” — a name the all-star athlete earned in high school.

The head coach wrote “Proud Father!!!!” underneath Shelomi’s announcement post.

On his own social media, the Pro Football Hall of Famer also penned: “When I tell u GOD is Good, GOD is Good! My young daughter @shelomisanders has committed to play basketball for the Back 2 Back Swac Champions @gojsutigerswbb!”

“@coachtomekiareed I love ya, appreciate u and TRUST u with my baby girl. Teach her, challenge her, develop her to be the best she can be on and off the court,” Deion said to the women’s basketball team head coach Tomekia Reed.

“God is so good, 3 kids on campus! @shilosanders @shedeursanders & now @shelomisanders,” he added. “THIS IS WHAT I CALL CHILD SUPPORT😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂💯💯💯💯💯🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀! #Daddy #CoachPrime @smacentertainment.”

The Lady Tigers basketball team is on fire these days. In fact, they’re currently on a 15-game winning streak, ESPN detailed.

Additionally, the team is several wins away from closing out the regular season “with a perfect conference record,” according to USA Today.

“They’ll likely be a top seed heading into the SWAC Tournament in Birmingham, which begins on March 9,” the outet added.

Shout out to Shelomi — we wish her the best!

