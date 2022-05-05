MadameNoire Featured Video

Tokyo Toni wants a round two in the court battle against the Kardashian-Jenner family on behalf of Blac Chyna, but she wants us to fund it. Toni, born Shalana Hunter, launched a GoFundMe to raise $400,000 to appeal the ruling from the defamation lawsuit case Blac Chyna lost. The jury ruled that even though they “acted in bad faith” by telling E! Network executives and producers that Chyna was physically abusing Rob Kardashian, the Kardashian-Jenners didn’t interfere with a second season of Rob & Chyna from airing. During the trial, one of the producers behind Rob & Chyna, Jeff Jenkins, testified that the show was axed because Chyna and Kardashian’s volatile relationship ended and when he pitched a reality show with just Chyna to other networks, none of them were interested.

The fundraiser, titled “Cheering for Blac Chyna,” has raised $970 of the $400,000 goal so far.

Shortly after the trial began, Toni was banned from the courtroom after making disparaging comments about Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian on social media.

“It’s just so sad. Then Khloé was shaking her f****** head off everything every juror said,” she said about Khloe Kardashian. “You all right, b****? Did you have some Xanax or something before you got there, b****?”

After Blac Chyna’s loss, her lawyer Lynne Ciani also said she wanted to appeal the decision.

“I’ve never seen in my career before a jury have to go back and deliberate on four questions,” she said according to People. “The victory is that Chyna did not physically abuse her fiancé, Rob. Kris Jenner set out to have ‘Rob & Chyna’ canceled, And she brought in her three daughters to help accomplish that.”

Chyna, born Angela White, filed the $100 million lawsuit against the Kardashian-Jenners in 2017 and the case went to trial in April 2022. She sued them for $40 million in lost wages and $60 million in lost wages. After deliberating for 10 hours, the jury returned with a 9-3 decision in favor of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars.

If you’re interested in donating, click here.

