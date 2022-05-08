MadameNoire Featured Video

On the surface, thinking about ways you can be sexy on Mother’s Day might seem weird as hell. Since Mother’s Day is often thought of as a family-focused holiday, you might even think it’s distasteful.

At its core, however, Mother’s Day is about celebrating those who bring life into the world and “mother” by nurturing, sacrificing and uplifting.

With all the giving mothers do — wouldn’t it make sense to reclaim Mother’s day as a day for yourself?

More importantly, wouldn’t it be a great opportunity to reconnect with the most intimate parts of yourself and indulge your sexiness?

Scroll below for five ways you can have a sexy Mother’s Day.

Prioritize

The first way to have a sexy Mother’s Day is to prioritize it.

Whether that means scheduling some me time outside of time spent with family, having your partner organize a special night of sexiness for you or buying the things you’ll need to step into your sexiness, planning ahead of time will ensure you’ll be feeling yourself when Mother’s Day comes.

Enhance

While anybody can fall into a sexual rut, it’s not uncommon for busy moms to feel they’ve lost their inner sense of sexy due to juggling their hectic lives.

Make sure you fully reclaim your prowess by using whatever tools you’ll need to get things going if you’re embracing your sexiness this Mother’s Day.

Consider indulging in the VSPOT’s M.I.L.F. Kit, which includes the brand’s orgasm intensifying OH Serum.

Adorn

One of the easiest ways to tap into your sexiness is to adorn yourself with things that make you feel good and boost your confidence to a goddess level.

Whether spritzing yourself in a sultry fragrance, spending time in nothing but a silk robe or dressing yourself up in some high-end lingerie, have a sexy Mother’s Day by using things already at your disposal (or buying some)!

Pamper

A way to pamper yourself this Mother’s Day is by indulging yourself in a soothing and sexy bathtime.

Light some candles, get some music going and do as you please while unwinding in a warm and bubbly flower-petal-filled bath.

Learn

The best things a person can do for their sexual wellbeing, self-confidence and pleasure are learning how to make themselves feel good and picking up on spicy things to try out in the bedroom.

Since MADAMENOIRE has written tons of content about putting women’s pleasure first, scroll through our archives for more.

Happy Mother’s Day!