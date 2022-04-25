MadameNoire Featured Video

Today is National Lingerie Day, a day to celebrate feeling sexy in your own skin and wearing playful, flirty pieces that show off everything that’s beautiful about your body. We don’t just wear lingerie for our partners or for other people. In fact, research on women’s habits surrounding intimate apparel found that lingerie makes women feel sexy and aroused. So wearing something naughty under your clothes can help you get in the mood – not just your partner.

How’s your lingerie collection doing? Life gets busy and it’s easy to default to comfortable, practical undergarments. But don’t forget to keep a few special pieces for times you’re feeling a certain way or just need a confidence boost. National Lingerie Day is the perfect day to grab some new intimates, and here we’ve listed some beautiful lingerie brands owned by Black entrepreneurs and designers.

Beautifully Undressed

Beautifully Undressed is owned by Annabelle Mu’azu and features pieces from other designers, as well as from Mu’azu’s own line – Ihuoma. Ihuoma pieces are incredibly sexy, slinky and lacey, and made with sustainable fabrics and practices. Across the site, you’ll find lingerie from a range of designers, however the overall aesthetic is ethereal and bohemian.

Bum Cake

If you love vintage style, you’ll love Bum Cake. Founded by Christiana Greene, who adores anything super girly, the line features stunning retro looks full of feminine touches like frills and lace. Bum Cake items are made using sustainable practices and on the site you can find classic sexy pieces like slips, teddies, bloomers and more.

Kelly’s Kloset

Kelly’s Kloset makes gorgeous lingerie for plus-size shoppers, proving that high-quality materials and flirty details aren’t just for petite women. They have playful and flirty options like babydolls and teddies, as well as chemises, gowns, corsets, thigh highs and more. They’re known for offering both really vibrant colors, along with some more subdued options.

Edge O’Beyond

This British brand has an all-women’s team behind it, carefully crafting beautiful pieces out of Wales in the UK. They’re known for signature romantic floral details and intriguing cuts with delicate lace. They offer a large range of sizes – something the founder was inspired to do after watching her sister struggle to find lingerie that fit her figure.

Anya Lust

If you’re looking to be boudoir shoot-ready, look no further than Anya Lust. This line features creative pieces that have cutouts and transparent fabric in all the right places. Their lingerie is undeniably sensual and they have everything from bridal and honeymoon pieces to bondage costumes to appeal to your naughtier side.

Liberte

Liberte was created by former lingerie model Amber Tolliver, who understands just how important proper support is in undergarments and who has developed her own unique style. She set out to create a line of ultra-sexy pieces that are comfortable and well-structured but don’t compromise on beautiful detail and fabric.

LaSette

Those looking for something a bit more casual and for everyday wear should check out LaSette, founded by Shiara Robinson. This line is all about light and comfortable bralettes and panties that look great in an intimate setting but also look good beneath clothing.