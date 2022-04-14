Chanel Iman recently opened up about motherhood while discussing modeling in Victoria’s Secret’s latest Mother’s Day campaign with her daughters Cassie Snow, 4, and Cali Clay, 3.

Chanel, who shares the two children with her estranged husband Sterling Shepard, told PEOPLE that starring in Victoria’s Secret’s new campaign with her girls was definitely a proud mommy moment.

“I feel an incredible sense of pride to have had my daughters join me in this campaign. It was so meaningful to have them be a part of a message that showcases the powerful love amongst women. They were so excited to work alongside mom, they had such a blast,” said the former Victoria’s Secret Angel of modeling with her children on set.

“When they saw the final campaign, they were happy to see us pictured together – it was heartwarming,” she added.

“I think it is so important to celebrate the beauty of love that surrounds motherhood amongst so many different journeys,” Chanel said of the VS campaign, which also stars Brooke Shields, Lais Ribeiro, Hari Nef Paloma Elsesser and the models’ respective family members.

“I am so proud to have been a part of this Victoria’s Secret Mother’s Day campaign because it truly captured this message It speaks to the inspiring and diverse relationships that all mothers have and the love that encompasses them,” she emphasized. “To be surrounded by such dynamic women and their families in representing the brand’s commitment to recognize all women is an honor.”

“I look forward to having a cozy day at home, slip into my favorite Victoria’s Secret PJ’s, and lounge around with my girls,” the 31-year-old mother said about how she plans to spend this Mother’s Day. “There’s nothing better than being at your most comfortable and surrounded by so much love on this special day.”

Victoria’s Secret’s 2022 Mother’s Day campaign launched on April 12. See visuals for it down below.

