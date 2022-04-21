MadameNoire Featured Video

On April 19, Blac Chyna came face to face with the Kardashian family for the first day of her defamation and interference lawsuit against the reality TV stars.

During Tuesday’s trial, jurors were required to watch the former dancer’s cameo appearance in Tyga’s “Rack City” music video as proof of her entertainment career before meeting her ex, Rob Kardashian. Court goers reportedly watched the entire 3-minute and 35-second video during the trial, which stars the mother of two being kidnapped as Tyga attempts to save her from a group of antagonists. Chyna’s lawyer Lynne Ciani said the move was to prove the Blac Chyna Closet founder’s career as a video vixen and model was well-established way before co-mingling with the family and years before she slammed the famous brood with the initial lawsuit in 2017.

At first, Michael Rhodes, the attorney representing the Kardashians, objected to the video being played but compromised to show jurors the video with no sound, according to Insider.

During her testimony, Chyna spoke briefly about her relationship with Tyga, as the two share a son named King Cairo Stevenson together. After their split, Kylie Jenner began dating the hip-hop star on and off for almost three years.

“Did you get mad at Kylie when she stole your boyfriend?” Rhodes asked Chyna during his cross-examination. “No. I feel no ill will towards any of the ladies,” the star reportedly replied.

Why is Blac Chyna suing the Kardashian Family? Chyna claims the family spread vicious lies about her during her rocky relationship with Rob Kardashian. The family accused the OnlyFans model of being physically and verbally abusive towards the camera-shy celeb on more than one occasion, but she has denied the allegations. Chyna is now suing the family over claims of assault, battery, domestic violence, defamation, and interference with prospective economic relations. The social media influencer, whose real name is Angela White, is seeking 108 million in damages from the Kardashian-Jenners. In her suit, Chyna claims the family’s rumors were the reason why her 2016 reality TV show, Rob & Chyna was canceled by E! executives and that the move caused her to lose out on $1 million paychecks that would have been issued per season in addition to other lucrative brand deals. During Tuesday’s trial, Rhodes applied pressure on the Zeus Network reality TV actress as he questioned her over several incidents where she was allegedly violent with Rob Kardashian. At one point, the entertainer admitted that she “smashed” a gingerbread house set during an argument with the former E! star. Rhodes said he planned to cross-examine Chyna’s testimony with the events that lead to her 2017 domestic abuse restraining order against Kardashian, where she claimed he hit her during a heated verbal spat. The former pair began dating in 2016 and three months later, Rob and Chyna announced news of their engagement. The couple split months later in February, shortly before welcoming their daughter, Dream Kardashian that same year.

Blac Chyna was accused of pointing a gun at Rob during an argument

On April 20, the second day of the contentious trial continued and Chyna made a startling confession about an incident that occurred back in December 2016, the same day the former couple was set to have their reality TV show renewed for a second season. Rhodes grilled the star over allegations that she pointed a gun at Rob during a fight that occurred earlier that day.

“We were enjoying each other’s company. Throwing money… being silly,” the 33-year-old testified, adding that she tore Rob’s shirt while they were “playing,” PEOPLE reported. As Rob was on a FaceTime call with a friend, Chyna allegedly picked up an unloaded gun that was sitting on Kardashian’s nightstand and waved it to him. The social media muse said she was only trying to be “funny.”

“It was a joke, to him, too. I was playing,” Chyna reiterated during her testimony. She also denied having her finger on the trigger and claimed that the gun was pointed towards the sky.

“I didn’t point it at him,” she added.

According to the mother of two, she and Kardashian, 35, got into an argument that day after he accused her of cheating. She also alleged that the Author George sock designer searched her phone for evidence and regularly questioned whether their 5-year-old daughter was his. Rhodes also pressed Chyna over the incident where she reportedly choked Kardashian with a phone cord, to which the model testified that she was only “being playful.” She argued that the family began to sabotage her reality show after the incident.

Chyna will standoff against Rob soon in another trial connected to the suit, where she claims that the youngest Kardashian posted explicit photos of her to his online following without her consent.

The Kardashians called Chyna’s lawsuit “absurd”

The family believes Chyna’s lawsuit is “absurd” and they are not backing down without a good legal fight. In their motion, Kim, Kris, and the Jenner sisters argued that Chyna’s “astronomical figure” was “based on allegations regarding two text messages and two private emails” that were “entirely unsupported” due to insufficient evidence. The family also raised concerns over Chyna’s failure to disclose her complete financial records, although they are also trying to block information about their massive wealth from being used in testimony during the trial.

