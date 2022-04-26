MadameNoire Featured Video

On Monday, Kylie Jenner took the stand in a Los Angeles courtroom and testified that her ex-boyfriend Tyga was left with a six-inch scar inflicted on him by his ex, Blac Chyna.

Chyna is suing Kylie, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner. The model claims the famous family influenced E! Network executives to cancel her show “Rob & Chyna,” which starred in with Rob Kardashian.

Chyna began dating Rob in Jan. 2016, and by April, the couple was engaged.

The two announced that Chyna was pregnant with Rob’s child in May. Their daughter Dream was born in November 2016.

Before Chyna became entangled in the Kardashian clan, she dated Tyga from 2011 to 2014 and had the rapper’s son, King Cairo, 9.

Tyga moved on from Chyna and entered an on again-off again relationship with Kylie, Rob’s half-sister, from 2014 to 2017.

When Chyna’s lawyer Lynne Ciani asked Kylie on Monday if the Kylie Cosmetics founder knew whether Chyna and Tyga were engaged before their relationship ended, Kylie testified that Tyga told her he “never planned on marrying” Chyna.

She additionally shared that Tyga would confide in her about “his troubles” with Chyna, and that the rapper showed her a scar on his arm — approximately six inches long — that Chyna allegedly gave him after slashing him during an argument.

Notably, Kylie said she didn’t remember which of Tyga’s arms sustained the alleged scar, Insider reports.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also said Tyga told her Chyna may have been “intoxicated or high during the incident,” the outlet further detailed.

Kylie alleged Chyna tried to kill Rob during a huge fight the former couple had in December 2016, where Chyna wrapped a phone cord charger around Rob’s neck and pulled a gun out on him.

“He used the words, ‘She was trying to kill me,'” Kylie told jurors. “I assumed that was a death struggle… I remember him being very upset and kind of explaining what happened.”

The Kylie Cosmetics founder said she also received a threatening text from Chyna that included “a bunch of devil emojis” and Chyna saying she was “counting down the days’ to beat [her].”

When asked by Chyna’s attorney, Lynne Ciani, why she did not report the threats to police, Jenner responded, “I took it as an empty threat.”

Kylie highlighted that her and Tyga’s concerns about Chyna prompted them to go to Rob’s house and try to dissuade him from being romantically involved with Chyna.

According to her testimony, Kylie said Rob told her and Tyga he planned on continuing his romance with Chyna anyways.

“I felt it was my duty to express my concerns, but ultimately it was up to him,” Kylie said while on the stand, USA Today reports.

This story continues to be updated rapidly as continuous news from the ongoing trial makes headlines.

