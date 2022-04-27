MadameNoire Featured Video

Corey Gamble revealed he saw Blac Chyna in a drunken rage physically assaulting Rob Kardashian back in December 2016, when he took the stand in her defamation case against the Kardashian-Jenners on April 26.

During his testimony, he said Kris Jenner received a call around 7:00 a.m. from Kardashian and he could hear Blac Chyna, born Angela White, screaming in the background, Insider reported.

“She was telling Rob ‘F*** you, I’m going to kill you, you fat motherf*****.’ It was a hostile situation, I put on whatever clothes were closest to me and left to the house,” he said.

Chyna and Kardashian were living with Kylie Jenner at the time, who lived minutes away from Jenner and Gamble. When he arrived, he said he saw Chyna with a rod in her hand being aggressive towards Rob Kardashian.

“Whatever was in her hand, she threw down,” he continued. “She grabbed a long charger cord on the ground and started whipping it at him and started hitting him.”

Gamble said he then intervened and got in between the two and while doing so he “could smell the alcohol heavy on [Blac Chyna].”

After intervening, he told Kardashian to leave but then realized he couldn’t because his car was blocking him in. When Gamble went to move his car quickly, he claimed that Chyna charged at Kardashian again and “was punching him in the back of the head, and threw a chair at the front of the car, and then tried to throw a patio table, which I took from her.”

Once Kardashian left the premises, Gamble hid Chyna’s keys and said he was trying to calm Chyna down. He claimed that while belligerent she yelled “I wouldn’t like this fat f***** if he wasn’t part of the family!”

Gamble is the second person to testify about this alleged Dec. 15, 2016 assault. When Chyna testified, she said she was joking when she wrapped an iPhone cord around Kardashian’s neck and that “he thought it was funny.”

Chyna is suing the Kardashian-Jenners for $100 million and accusing them of preventing she and Kardashian’s show Rob & Chyna from making it to a second season.