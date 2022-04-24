MadameNoire Featured Video

On the second day of her cross-examination in her multi-million dollar civil lawsuit against the Kardashian-Jenner brood, Blac Chyna revealed some surprising information about her finances.

While on the stand on April 21, the influencer said she doesn’t “have any personal bank accounts” and hasn’t paid her taxes since 2018, Insider reports.

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, Chyna is suing her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian’s sisters Khloé, Kim and Kylie, and their mother Kris Jenner.

The influencer alleges the famous family influenced E! Network executives to cancel her reality TV show, Rob & Chyna.

On Thursday, the mother of two was grilled about an agreement with E! that she signed that may have given the network “every right to end the show when and how it did, four episodes into shooting the second season,” Insider reported in its coverage.

“Confronted about the document Thursday, Chyna told jurors she couldn’t remember seeing or signing it,” the outlet further detailed.

RELATED CONTENT:” ‘I Had To Give Up 3 Of My Cars’: Blac Chyna Claims She Doesn’t Receive Child Support From Tyga Or Rob Kardashian”

Regarding her finances, the influencer claimed to make about $2 million in 2018, 2019 and 2020 due to celebrity appearances.

She also shared her primary source of income is OnlyFans, on which she allegedly made $1 million, according to TMZ.

When asked, “Isn’t it a fact that you produced no text messages for this case?” by the Kardashian’s defense attorney Michael Rhodes, Chyna confirmed by replying, “Yeah.”

It’s reported she got emotional while on the stand as she recalled Rob leaking private and explicit photos of her on social media.

She and Rob share a 5-year-old daughter named Dream — and Chyna also has a 9-year-old son with Tyga, whom she dated before the rapper was romantically linked to Kylie.

New information about this ongoing case is being released at a rapid pace. Read MN’s other recent coverage below.

RELATED CONTENT: “Tokyo Toni Banned From Blac Chyna’s Trial After Lawyer Said She Made’ Veiled Physical Threats’ Against Kardashians”