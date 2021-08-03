MadameNoire Featured Video

Blac Chyna’s lawsuit against the Kardashian/Jenner clan finally has a trial date.

Legal documents acquired by Radar share that the Los Angeles Superior Court judge presiding over Chyna’s case has informed the two parties that the trial will begin on April 15, 2022.

In short, the lawsuit pertains to Chyna’s claims that Rob (her ex and the father to her child, Dream), Kim, Khloe Kardashian and their sister Kylie Jenner plotted together in order to get the show Rob & Chyna canceled from E!.

Radar shared that Chyna pinned Kris Kardashian as the “ringleader of the scheme.” In the court documents, the outlet noted that she also claims Kris is the one who created “a fake story that she had abused her then-fiancé, Rob.”

Moreover, Chyna thinks that Kris pressed the network’s producers to cancel the second season of Rob & Chyna even though the Keeping Up With The Kardashians spin-off was already greenlit to return after season one.

According to Chyna’s lawsuit, Kris encouraged Kim to call E! executives about canceling Rob & Chyna and Kim asked Kylie and Khloe to make calls as well.

Radar reports that “during the calls, Khloé reportedly threatened to stop shooting Keeping Up With The Kardashians unless Chyna was fired.” The outlet went onto share that Khloé claimed she was worried about her brother’s safety while he was romantically involved with Chyna — something Chyna refutes — and that “Kylie reportedly pitched herself to E! execs.”

Chyna, 33, and Rob, 34, begin their romance in 2016 before getting engaged about 3 months into the relationship. The engagement was broken off in 2017.

The news of the case’s set trial date comes a few months after three appellate judges confirmed that Chyna and her legal team turned in “substantial evidence” that supported her claims against the Kardashian/Jenner family. The evidence allegedly substantiates Chyna’s accusation that Kris “lied” about the allegation that “[Chyna] beat the s**t out of Rob’s face,” according to LoveBScott.

The Kardashian/Jenner clan claims that nothing in Chyna’s lawsuit is true. Particularly, the family disputes the claim that Rob & Chyna getting canceled cost the vixen millions of dollars and damaged her career.

In other Blac Chyna news, the starlet is making headlines over some tweets about one of her other exes — Tyga.

She tweeted last night, “Tyga loves Trans, me 2 [puckered lips emoji],” and “Tell the truth @Tyga !!!!!”

Quite honestly, it’s irrelevant whether what she said about the rapper’s preferences is true. On the blue bird app, Chyna’s comments are being deemed as “transphobic.”

See some of the reaction tweets down below.