After A$AP Rocky was arrested over alleged connection to a November 2021 shooting, Rihanna was forced to cancel their baby shower, according to The Sun.

“It was meant to be Rihanna’s baby shower in LA on Wednesday night but they had to cancel,” the source said. “Rihanna was very, very upset and stressed by Rocky’s arrest. It’s not the best time for her to be on such an emotional rollercoaster.”

Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, was arrested after he and Rihanna returned from vacationing in Barbados at LAX while exiting a private jet. According to NBC News, the Los Angeles Police Department had been investigating his involvement in a shooting that occurred on Nov. 6, 2021. He’s accused of approaching a man, whose name hasn’t been released, on Argyle and Selma Ave. in Los Angeles around 10:20 pm with two other men and firing three or four shots at the man. The alleged victim claimed that one of the bullets grazed his left hand. In a statement, the LAPD announced that the “Fashion Killa” rapper has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon. It was also reported that police said that the 33-year-old knew the alleged victim and the alleged shooting after an argument between the two.

Rocky has since been released on $550,000 bail according to public records. His next court date is Aug. 17, 2022.

“She’s heavily pregnant and these are very serious accusations, it’s a nightmare scenario for her,” the source added.

After his arrest, the Harlem rapper’s Los Angeles home was also raided. In a video obtained by TMZ, six officers are seen using a battering ram to enter his gated home. There are also photos of police leaving with a box of papers from his home.

If convicted of felony assault with a deadly weapon, he could be sentenced to up to four years in prison, have to pay up to $10,000 in fines and mandatory probation. If he is convicted of a misdemeanor, he could be sentenced to up to a year behind bars and fined $1,000.