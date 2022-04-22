MadameNoire Featured Video

The internet has been enamored with videos of Usher roller skating. Clips of him gliding across the rink have been going viral and it turns out he was hitting the hardwood at a grand opening for Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace at Rockefeller Center. The new attraction is a revival of the Los Angeles skating rink that was popular in the 1970s.

“Ya’ll see me in the studio, yeah, yeah, yeah ya’ll see me in the studio and you also see me skating,” the singer told his fans on his Instagram live. “Ya’ll know what time it is, it’s getting that music right now so to get the buzz right, the energy. Ain’t nothing like skating ya’ll know this.”

While Usher stole the show, there was a plethora of other celebrities in attendance for the main event including Mary J. Blige, Q-Tip, D. Nice, Floyd Mayweather, will.i.am, Gayle King, Fabolous, Jermaine Dupri and more. Meek Mill was even spotted showing off him skills by skating backwards, which ended when he found himself floored.

Skating is also a part of Usher’s show during his Las Vegas residency concerts when he performs “Don’t Waste My Time.”

“Now imagine how hard it is to skate and sing!” he told Essence. “But looking at artists like Gene Kelly as a kid, I managed to be able see these things that became inspiration to me. I don’t know if I could even see myself in those characters because they were white. But there was something amazing about what they were doing that made me say, one day I’ll have the opportunity to be that.”

He even had his 39th birthday party at the Los Angeles’ World on Wheels roller skating rink back in 2017 and had stars like Chris Brown, Omarion and Wiz Khalifa strapping up their skates.