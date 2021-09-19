MadameNoire Featured Video

Jada Pinkett Smith rolled into her 50th birthday over the weekend surrounded by family and friends. The Red Table Talk co-host celebrated her big day at Jada’s Roller Rink on September 17. Her husband Will Smith along with their two sons, Jaden and Trey were in attendance, PEOPLE reported. Jordyn Woods, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Lauren London were some of the other stars said to have attended the retro-inspired event. Jada’s daughter, Willow Smith, couldn’t make it to the birthday bash because of her performance at this year’s Life Is Beautiful Festival in Las Vegas, but the 20-year-old musician took to Instagram to give her mom a big birthday shoutout. “Happy Birthday Ma,” captioned Willow underneath a photo of Jada as a toddler.

The birthday girl shared a few highlights from the party on her Instagram stories. In one video The Matrix actress could be seen sitting underneath a sign that said “Jada’s Rolling Rink.” “I rolled into 50 like…” Jada captioned the clip, Yahoo News reported.

In another post, Jada shared a beautiful photo of the rolling rink at night, citing that she “got to skate under Mother Moon for the first time” in her life.

After the party, the love from family and friends continued to pour in on the star’s actual birthday which was on September 18. Jada’s mother and Red Table Talk co-host, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, gushed about her daughter on Instagram, writing that she was “so proud” of Jada for all that she has accomplished.

“50 years ago today @ 12:38pm you arrived weighing a whopping 7lbs 3 3/4 oz,” Bandfield-Norris began her heartfelt message.

“I was and still am so very proud. I thank God for the village of family and friends who helped me guide you over the years,” she continued. “I take very little credit for the incredible woman you have become. I am overwhelmed w gratitude. In this next season, I wish for you an abundance of love, laughter, health, wisdom, peace and just all the things as ordered by the divine. Life is short. Live yours to the fullest every day! You are my greatest pride, my beauty!! Happy birthday @jadapinkettsmith. I love you.”