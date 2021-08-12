MadameNoire Featured Video

Cynthia Erivo is collaborating with Adobe to highlight the Black community’s love for roller-skating. With #StoriesOnSkates, Adobe released a digital collection of six types of roller skates designed with Substance Painter, the software’s new 3D feature. Each roller skate is designed to represent six elements of what rollerskating means to Black culture. The themes include music, choreography, empowerment, style, legacy and community.

“I was so excited to work with Adobe on Stories on Skates to showcase Black skating culture, especially as an expression of Black joy and creativity,” Erivo said in a press release. “This project brings to life stories from the rink that are inspiring, important, and deserve to be remembered. My hope is that Stories on Skates is a fitting tribute to skating and Black culture while celebrating its rich history in music, movement, style, empowerment, community, and legacy.”

Each skate boasts bright colors, retro designs and bold details. Skate influencers who will also be involved in the project include skatealldae, justseconds, the_good_guy91, gr00vyquads and lilyskatesalot. They will tell their own stories about ties to roller-skating on their Instagram accounts.

This project illuminates how Adobe’s 3D vision goes beyond just a set of tools and brings creative visions and culture to life in new, immersive mediums,” Sebastien Deguy, VP of 3D and immersive at Adobe, in a statement. “With Cynthia’s help, we hope Stories on Skates shines a light on the joy and impact of skating culture for the Black community.”