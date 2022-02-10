MadameNoire Featured Video

Chris Brown recently liked a photo his ex Diamond Brown posted on Instagram of her newborn baby girl, whom the “Baddest” singer is rumored to have fathered.

The photo of the child, named Lovely Symphani Brown, is the first her mother has posted of her since her birth in early January. Lovely wears a cute, cream-knitted two-piece set with a brown bow and matching booties in the snapshot.

“LOVE, you are my sun, my moon, and all of my stars. Happy one month my beautiful babygirl… forever to go,” Diamond wrote in the caption of the baby’s snapshot.

Shortly following Lovely’s birth, Diamond shared the child’s birthday, height and weight with the caption: “The princess is here! Lovely Symphani Brown. My sweet baby girl, it’s been a whole day you’ve been in the world and have already shown me the true meaning of life. I promise to love and protect you always. Forever yours, mommy…”

Neither Diamond nor Chris has confirmed that he is the child’s father. Chris liking the photo has further fueled the speculation he’s given his children, daughter Royalty, 7, and son Aeko, 2, a sibling.

The gossip surrounding Chris allegedly being Lovely’s father “grew stronger” after his mother, Joyce Hawkins, followed Diamond on social media, according to BCK Online.

Back in a 2015 interview with Ryan Seacrest, Chris opened up about fatherhood and expressed: “Learning how to be a dad, especially learning how to take care of somebody else — you know, I barely know how to brush my teeth in the morning.”

“It’s actually great,” he added. “It’s very humbling, you know? It’s very calming. I think I was a lot you know? Rambunctious, very hyper as a kid. But now seeing that 10 times over, my daughter’s kinda like mellowing me out.”

