Nicki Minaj had a few words for internet trolls after she posted a video that captured her partying it up alongside Brooklyn drill rapper Fivio Foreign during his birthday extravaganza. Some social media detectives criticized the Queens native for hanging out with the 32-year-old rapper because of her age and maturity.

It all started after one Twitter user wrote, “I wish she’d move on from this lifestyle this isn’t you anymore Nicki,” upon seeing the short clip, that captured the “Anaconda” artist posing for a few photos with Fivio and his rowdy crew.

Nicki wasted no time and clapped back at the concerned fan.

“Tell me you don’t know anything about Nicki Minaj w/o telling me,” the “Super Bass” hitmaker tweeted on March 29. “Ppl rlly create their own perception of you then tell you not to be you. Girl eat sh*t please. Thank you. out of all the 3 wishes a b**ch get a b**ch using 1 wish to tell me not to be who I’ve ALWAYS f****ng been.” RELATED CONTENT: Erica Banks Clarifies Confusion Over Nicki Minaj Drama: ‘I Have Never Been Ashamed To Say I’m A Superfan’

The 39-year-old star added:

“My whole AUTHENTIC come up is fully documented for the world to see. YouTube is free I think still. Y’all want me 2b some rich RNB singer/pop star so bad. (well not the smart ppl) they know my story. 1 thing u can never change is ur story. I can&will only be me. Take it or [leave].”

Minaj’s army of Barbs came in to defend her too. One fan asked the critical Twitter goer why they were so concerned with the star “hanging out with other black men from the same background” as her.

To which the femcee replied:

“Other races can do it tho.”

Another Nicki fan tweeted:

“I’ve been around Nicki and I could tell u she’s more hood than the girls actually in the hood,” prompting the mother of one to respond:

“Ppl rlly make up an imaginary ‘you’ in their head. Sh*t wild.”

Wild indeed.

Earlier this week, Nicki and Fivio Foreign celebrated the release of their collaborative track “We Go Up,” which has garnered over 1,200,000 views on YouTube.

“Can y’all please let me enjoy the moment? Please?” the rapper asked fans following the song’s release.

Listen to “We Go Up” below. Is it a hit or miss?





Play



