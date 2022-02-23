MadameNoire Featured Video

Megan Thee Stallion is calling out bloggers again about making false claims about her ongoing case with Tory Lanez. On her Instagram story, the “Thot S***” rapper called out websites that were fabricating stories.

“Court ain’t even started yet so why ya’ll ready to start lying,” she wrote. “I know some of yall blogs are on payroll but please don’t get sued trying to create a hate campaign. Be a real journalist and post FACTS.”

The Houston hot girl specifically called out DJ Akademiks and accused him of lying about the case. In a now deleted tweet, Akademiks claimed that Tory Lanez’s DNA wasn’t found on the weapon he is accused of shooting Meg with, which is false according to the New York Post.

“Yall got breaking news 15 minutes before court started and nobody has even been called in yet?.” the recent Texas Southern University grad tweeted. “Yall tryna win a social media campaign this is MY REAL LIFE! Yall tryna get retweets spreading FALSE NARRATIVES! @iamakademiks why are you lying? What did you gain?”

She went on to say that today’s court date (Feb. 23) was uneventful despite the lies being spread online.

“What is even more f***** up is that this s*** is all public record and nobody even cares to read. Only thing that happened in court today was it got pushed back to April 5th…but yall will get a lie trending…Imagine how I feel reliving this s*** everyday publicly. It hurts I’m so tired.”

Besides having to deal with this legal matter, she also sued her former label, 1501 Entertainment, over a dispute related to the number of albums she is supposed to release through the label. Since the label didn’t consider her Something for Thee Hotties project an album, it didn’t count towards her contract. The Grammy-winning rapper is accusing the label of trying to keep her locked into her contract so she can release more albums through them. If Something for Thee Hotties isn’t considered an album, then she will have to release one more album under the label.

“Contrary to 1501’s position, Something for Thee Hotties clearly meets the definition of ‘Album’ under the recording agreement because it is not less than forty-five (45) minutes in length,” the lawsuit states according to Complex. “There are no other parameters or requirements under the contract for what can be deemed an ‘Album’ other than total run time of the album. As such, Something for Thee Hotties satisfies her ‘Minimum Recording Commitment’ for the second option period of the agreement. To protect herself, her music, and her artistic choices, Pete has been forced to bring this action to seek a declaratory judgment to that effect.”

Megan Thee Stallion also claimed that the label, which is ran by Carl Crawford, owes her money.