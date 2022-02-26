MadameNoire Featured Video

Megan Thee Stallion feels like she is under attack. The Grammy-winning rapper already feels gaslighted and unsupported by media outlets and she recently gave us a look at the messages she receives online.

On Feb. 25, she showed her 27.7 million followers the kind of hateful messages she receives via social media. The recent college grad posted a hateful message from an account named “megantheestallionbiggesthater” that read “Megan Needs To Be Shot And Killed.”

“This is the type of s*** I get online and see EVERY DAY,” she said about the post.

This comes after the “Lick” rapper blasted DJ Akademiks for making a false claim about what happened during a court hearing regarding the shooting allegations she made against Tory Lanez in July 2020. In a now-deleted tweet, DJ Akademiks shared that there wasn’t any DNA found on the gun said to belong to Lanez, which isn’t true. In a series of posts, she had a few choice words for him and other bloggers who share inaccurate information about the case.

Court ain’t even started yet so why ya’ll ready to start lying. I know some of yall blogs are on payroll but please don’t get sued trying to create a hate campaign. Be a real journalist and post FACTS. Yall got breaking news 15 minutes before court started and nobody has even been called in yet? Yall tryna win a social media campaign this is MY REAL LIFE! Yall tryna get retweets spreading FALSE NARRATIVES! @iamakademiks why are you lying? What did you gain?

DJ Akademiks then clapped back saying that he wasn’t spreading anything but the facts.

“Tory Lanez trial just adjourned until April with Tory’s lawyer telling the court they have completed DNA results from the prosecution which is very pleasing to his client (I saw this doc myself .. it literally says it was inconclusive in finding TORY DNA on the gun or magazine),” he tweeted.

He added, “Now one of y’all finna tell me my eyes deceived me. I ain’t Trasha K. Stop playin wit me.”

DJ Akademiks added to the insults she already gets, calling her a “peon in the game” and took a jabs at her regarding her deal with 1501 Entertainment, which she is fighting to get out of in court.