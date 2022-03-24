MadameNoire Featured Video

Latto brought attention to one of the issues many female rappers face in the music industry when she opened up about a male artist giving her a hard time about getting a feature cleared because she wouldn’t give into his advances. Now she is regretting that she brought attention to the issue.

When she sat down with Big Boy’s Neighborhood, she said one of the men on her album was concerned with more than their verse being cleared.

“I’m clearing my album right now and it’s been, like, difficult to deal with these men, you know what I’m saying?” she said. “They don’t know how to keep it business…I’m just keeping 100. It’s a feature on my album that it was difficult to clear, and they like trying to drop their nuts on me because I won’t respond to a DM.”

During a visit to The Breakfast Club, she said she brought it up because she wanted to shed light on the hardships female rappers face.

“My intentions was not to, like, make this a whole thing,” the Atlanta rapper said. “I just was looking at it as, like, I’m a new female rapper in the game. I wish somebody could have gave me some insight about how this stuff really goes. You hear, like, ‘Oh, female rappers have it harder.’ But I really wanted to give a little insight as to what specifically makes it harder for a female rapper. I didn’t want it to distract from the music or anything so I kind of wish, in a way, I didn’t say that.”

Kodak Black, who is featured on “Bussdown,” already came forward and said he wasn’t the one trying to mix business with pleasure.

“That Mulatto Girl IS NOT Talkin Bout Me Homie. I See Y’all Steady Reachin Lol,” he tweeted. “Shawty Ain’t Even Say A N**** Name On Dat S*** Ion Know Why Tf Y’all Tryna Make A N**** Wear Dat Jacket I’m Too Fly Fa Dat S*** Homie.”

When Latto was asked to confirm if it was Kodak Black or not, she said she didn’t want to spill the beans.

“I don’t wanna say who it was,” she continued. “I just feel like…it’s gonna distract from the music and my intentions is not to get anyone dragged or anything. I just wanted to speak from, like, what do I deal with? I don’t specifically want someone to, you know, get dragged.”

Latto’s new album, 777, comes out March 25.