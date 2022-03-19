MadameNoire Featured Video

Latto opened up about the difficulties getting her album done because of males in the music industry. During a visit to Big Boy’s Neighborhood, the Atlanta native said that there was a particular artist featured on her 777 album, which drops March 25, who gave her a hard time because she wouldn’t respond to his messages.

“I’m clearing my album right now and it’s been, like, difficult to deal with these men, you know what I’m saying?” she said. “They don’t know how to keep it business…I’m just keeping 100. It’s a feature on my album that it was difficult to clear, and they like trying to drop their nuts on me because I won’t respond to a DM.”

She wasn’t clear about what she meant but added that she had to give in in order to have the song submitted in a timely manner.

“I love the song so much and I had to turn it in yesterday, so I didn’t really have a choice,” she continued. “So I was backed into a corner, like, bullied. But I wish more females would speak up on stuff. I know like the label didn’t [step up]; they say, ‘You know, don’t do that. It’s bad business,’ or whatever. Man, these folks be trying to drop nuts on female rappers, like I’m not gonna shut up about it.”

On Twitter, the “Big Energy” rapper has been venting about this time in her career being more disappointing than she anticipated.

“I feel like I’ve been stripped of my excitement… ppl have taken big moments away from me and it’s f***** up,” she posted recently. “It’s hard to celebrate my first tour & new album right now.”

It seems like whatever she is keeping quiet about is really bothering her and she wants to bring attention to it and isn’t sure that she can.

“I’m going through a lot with this album I hope I’m able to share with y’all what really goes on…,” she tweeted.

Men are a dominant force in the music industry. From the producers to the executives, there are unfortunately more men calling the shots and being behind the hits. This is difficult to navigate for many women in the music industry because men often attach inappropriate advances to the promise of success. Even though Latto didn’t explicitly say what occurred and what was said in the direct message, men trying to combine business with pleasure is a sadly well-known practice that needs to come to an end.

Watch her full interview below.