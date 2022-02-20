Now, this one could certainly be up for debate to some big stars who claim Atlanta as their home turf including the Clay-Co Queen Big Latto, Outkast, who hail from East Point, Georgia, and 2 Chainz, who is a native from College Park, a city adjacent to the south of ATL. Judging by a map, these city’s lie on the outskirts of the actual city, TMZ notes.
Yikes!
Black Twitter lit up over the weekend with a ton of social media users chiming in on the discourse.
The Read’s Crissle wrote on Twitter:
“Me, randomly, for the past several hours: LITHONIA IS NOT ALANNA. DECATUR IS NOT ALANNA.”
One user named @Beware10k replied:
“That Omeretta gotta be the hardest song out — and the most Atlanta shit out. If youn understand that last part you might not be Atlanta and i ain’t here to break it down for ya ass tf.”
While a third person commented:
“The Not Atlanta song had me wondering— those who live 20 minutes or less from the city of Atlanta can kind of claim it, no? Not even a little bit?.”
If Omeretta’s claims are true, that means that famous ATL rap stars like Future, T.I., and Gucci Mane are truly from Atlanta. All three stars are from Kirkwood, Oakland City, and East Atlanta respectively.
So far, no Atlanta natives have called out Omeretta The Great on her theory, but we will be patiently waiting for their response.
