Rising young rapper Omeretta The Great has got Atlantans hot and bothered over her new single “Sorry Not Sorry.”In the hook of the viral tune, the 25-year-old Atlanta native calls out different areas of the city that she strongly believes aren’t truly considered a part of the “A-Town.” According to the star’s calculations, that means that Forest Park, Lindbergh, Roswell, Gwinnett, Clayton County, and much of the north and south parts of the Big Peach are “NOT ATLANTA.”

Now, this one could certainly be up for debate to some big stars who claim Atlanta as their home turf including the Clay-Co Queen Big Latto, Outkast, who hail from East Point, Georgia, and 2 Chainz, who is a native from College Park, a city adjacent to the south of ATL. Judging by a map, these city’s lie on the outskirts of the actual city, TMZ notes.

Black Twitter lit up over the weekend with a ton of social media users chiming in on the discourse.

The Read’s Crissle wrote on Twitter:

“Me, randomly, for the past several hours: LITHONIA IS NOT ALANNA. DECATUR IS NOT ALANNA.”

One user named @Beware10k replied:

“That Omeretta gotta be the hardest song out — and the most Atlanta shit out. If youn understand that last part you might not be Atlanta and i ain’t here to break it down for ya ass tf.”