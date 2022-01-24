MadameNoire Featured Video

Kodak Black has been celebrating a period of wins and milestones within recent days.

Last week, the Florida rapper welcomed a baby girl into the world with the child’s mother, real estate agent Maranda Johnson. Additionally, Kodak’s lawyer Bradford Cohen told Rolling Stone that trespassing charges against the rapper related to Kodak’s arrest on New Year’s Day while visiting relatives have been dropped.

“I think they made the arrest so they could search him and search his vehicle that was legally parked and try to find something that was a bigger charge than trespassing,” Cohen told the outlet about Kodak’s run-in with the police. “I think it was embarrassing that they ended up arresting him for trespass, and the case was never filed on because there was no probable cause to make the arrest.”

Relatedly, The Project Baby rapper also celebrated the one-year anniversary of being released from prison, and being free of incarceration for a year for the first time since he was 14.

In a since-deleted Instagram caption, the rapper reflected on his week of milestones and his baby girl, Queen Yuri Kapri.

“(1-20-21) I was released from prison two years early & my daughter entered this world (1-21-22). It’s A Blessing,” Kodak penned, according to HipHopDX. “Queen Yuri Kapri is heaven sent. She blessing me. She has every lil thing that I was missing… I’m damn near perfect, but she is… What a coincidence I’m home a whole year finally after not being able to be free a whole year since I was 14!!!! It’s lit.”

In the video the rapper shared, Kodak went into further detail about how not being held in juvie, a detention center program, country jail, or prison for a year was a “big accomplishment” for him. Shouting out “the honorable DT” for his early release from prison — aka former President Donald Trump — the rapper added that he’s working every day to be “better.”

“It’s very weird,” Kodak explained. “Like the sh*t weird, being able to celebrate being home a year. But everybody got different journeys, different testimonies and sh*t. I’m a work in progress every day, striving to be a better man, better father, better son, better brother.”

RELATED CONTENT: “Enough Already: Kodak Black Publicly Obsesses Over Zendaya And Hennessy Carolina”

To top it all off, the 24-year-old’s song “Super Gremlin” also hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop songs chart, and last week the song also became certified platinum after selling over one million units, Hip-Hop Vibe reports.

Hear Kodak speak about his journey and see him at a celebratory dinner for his one-year of freedom milestone down below.

RELATED CONTENT: “The Internet Thought Kodak Black And His Date Were Doing More Than Twerking At A Florida Hockey Game”