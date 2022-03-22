MadameNoire Featured Video

Wendy Williams has been spotted out again since promising that she would be returning to daytime television. Williams and her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., were seen at Newark Airport ready to board a flight to Miami, TMZ reported. Williams looks to be in good shape and not wheelchair bound contrary to previous rumors.

After the flight landed, a fan asked Williams about when The Wendy Williams Show would be returning and the gossip queen said her comeback was in the works. She was also overheard telling the fan that she was working out her issues with WellsFargo Bank as well, who have frozen Williams’ accounts due to concerns that she isn’t mentally stable enough to manage her money and is vulnerable to exploitation.

In an interview with Good Morning America, Williams promised that she would be ready to be back in the public eye again in three months. However, sources at Debmar-Mercury told Page Six that if Williams wants her show back it would take more than three months because she no longer has a time slot. Sherri Shepherd’s upcoming talk show, Sherri, will be in Williams’ former 10:00 a.m. slot over at FOX. The production company is also “100 % committed” to bringing Shepherd’s show into fruition.

“This is what I would to say to my Wendy Watchers: Keep watching because I’m going to be back on the ‘Wendy Show’ bigger and brighter than ever,” Williams told Good Morning America.

She could be heading to Miami to handle the personal affairs she has to sort out that she mentioned to GMA.

“There are private things that I have to deal with and then I’ll be ready to come back and be free and ready to do my thing,” the 57-year-old said.

Even if she isn’t back in her purple chair in the next few months, she has an “open invitation” to be a guest host on The View.