The recent rumors that have been swirling about Wendy Williams have been quite disturbing and her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., isn’t keeping quiet anymore. Last week, there were claims that Williams had relapsed and had been drinking. When her manager and a few others showed up to her house to check on her after being concerned about her after a Zoom call one day, Williams was allegedly intoxicated, belligerent, stripped naked and began touching herself inappropriately, The Sun reported. Her bizarre behavior led to 911 being called.

Williams hasn’t responded to these claims but her son may have in one of his recent Instagram posts. On his Instagram story, he reposted a tweet that read, “When the hate don’t work they start telling lies.”

The 21-year-old could have been calling the recent reports about him and his mother’s relationships lies as well. There were claims that he gave her an ultimatum regarding her staying in his life.

“Wendy’s relationship with Kevin Jr has been strained,” the unidentified source said. “He gave her an ultimatum. He told her he won’t be in her life unless she fixes herself…“Her son has been doling out the tough love, telling Wendy, ‘Get yourself help, mom.’”

Hunter Jr. also gave us a glimpse of Williams in his Instagram story after the new year, showing us all that Williams was taking care of herself and looking well. In the boomerang clip he shared on his Instagram story, Williams was enjoying a salad and smoothie with Drake’s ‘Do Not Disturb” added to the post.

Williams remains on hiatus from The Wendy Williams Show. She hasn’t been in her purple chair since October 2021. Guest hosts have included Kym Whitley, Finesse Mitchell, Michael Rappaport, Sherri Shepherd, Leah Remini, Jerry Springer, Steve Wilkos, Remy Ma, Fat Joe and a host of others.