We aren’t sure of Wendy Williams will be back in her purple chair again at The Wendy Williams Show but she reportedly has a seat waiting for her over at The View.

According to Radar Online, an inside source said that there is an open invitation for her to join them as a guest host.

“The buzz within ABC is Wendy could well be joining The View,” a source said. “There is an offer for her to appear on the show whenever she wants. The open invitation has made it very clear that when Wendy wants to give her first TV interview since losing her own show, there will always be a seat at the table for her.”

Williams is a top choice because “producers know how much people want to hear from Wendy” and it would be her first televised appearance since the end of the 13th season of her show.

Even though she wouldn’t be a permanent host, her possible guest appearances could lead to her having a permanent spot.

“It would be a chemistry test for Wendy with Whoopi [Goldberg] and the ladies,” an ABC source added. “It would not be the first time The View snapped up a new co-host who had previously had their own show. When Rosie O’Donnell joined their numbers went through the roof.”

Since it was reported that Sherri Shepherd would be getting her own show in the same FOX slot Williams’ previously had, we thought Williams’ run on television was over. The gossip queen broke her silence recently and promised that she would be back “bigger and brighter than ever.”

“Give me about three months,” she told Good Morning America about her return to television. “There are private things that I have to deal with and then I’ll be ready to come back and be free and ready to do my thing.”

Williams appeared as a guest host on The View back in 2018.