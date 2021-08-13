MadameNoire Featured Video

Latto celebrated her natural beauty and for some reason got trolled by the internet. In a recent Instagram story post, the 22-year-old rapper posted a video of her without any makeup and clapped back at people who constantly say she looks “old.”

“Don’t ever play w my face card,” she wrote. “Y’all love to be in them blog comments saying how ‘old’ I look. H** don’t let them wigs, makeup, and stage outfits fool u I got old money and carry myself like a grown a** woman that’s all.”

Even as she was loving the skin she was in, the internet still felt the need to shame her and tell her she looks older than 20-something. In the comments under The Shade Room’s repost, users still said she looked anywhere from 31 to 50 and said she should stay away from makeup because it ages her among other unsolicited feedback. The world has always felt justified in ridiculing Black women’s bodies, looks, demeanors and everything else. Something that trolls don’t take into consideration is that their opinion doesn’t serve a purpose and that their critique perpetuates the misogynoir that Black women experience. Why can’t a Black woman feel beautiful in peace?

Despite all of the negativity, Latto’s confidence wasn’t shaken. She followed her initial post with another post saying she loves to flaunt her more natural look instead of being glammed up all the time.