After realizing that her name was more controversial than catchy, rapper Mulatto revealed that she was considering changing her name. When she first spoke about it, the name change was something she was thinking about but wasn’t sold on doing. Now, it seems like the Georgia native is more convinced that it needs to be done.

During an interview with The Shade Room, the “Sex Lies” rapper addressed claims that she is colorist and how she feels her name contributes to those allegations.

“I’m not a colorist, but the internet gon’ do what they do, I can’t convince people that already don’t like me otherwise so I’m not gonna have a stroke about it,” she said. “That’s why I’m doing my little part on the back end like learning about today and talk about the name change and stuff like that to also dead it on my end because I feel like that kinda contributes to that.”

When asked if the name change was solidified, she said she is in the progress of getting it done but it isn’t something that happens overnight due to business reasons.

“It’s still in the works, like, people gotta understand too that, at this level in an artist’s career that’s not just something that happens overnight,” she added. “Or, it’s not something that even happens period because it’s so much money and investments on the line when you do that…but it’s definitely in the works, like, I’m considering it for sure.”

In November, the 22-year-old admitted that changing her name had crossed her mind.

“I can’t say too much because we’re working on something right now, but I would be lying to say it hasn’t crossed my mind before,” she told Hip Hop DX last month. “It is a controversy that I hear and see every day as far as my name goes, so I would be lying to say no I never thought of that. But I can’t say too much because right now, because it’s going to be a part of something bigger.”

Watch her full interview with The Shade Room below.