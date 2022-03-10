MadameNoire Featured Video

Tokyo Vanity’s latest post about her weight loss journey is all too relatable.

The social media celebrity hilariously went back and forth between wistfully sniffing a slice of pizza and chowing down on a salad and strawberries to the tune of “I Won’t Complain” by Rev. Paul Jones in a clip she shared on Instagram earlier this week.

“I got this,” the star penned at the top of the video, highlighting that making healthy food choices is harder some days than others.

“All y’all know how hard it is and how much I’m trying,” Tokyo said to her followers in her Instagram Stories on March 9.

The influencer, also a rapper and former Love & Hip Hop star, has been open with her Instagram followers about her three-month 65-pound weight loss.

In a “then and now” post she shared on her account back in January, Tokyo highlighted that she has “so much more to go” in her process of achieving her goals.

Apparently, the men sliding into her DM’s and asking if they can be penciled in for “walking dates” has been a “cute” perk of her weight loss.

Along with making adjustments to her eating habits, Tokyo’s shared that she’s on a diet of prepared meals created by Chef Nyesha Toya aka @miss404chef on Instagram.

The star has additionally been training with Body by Ted via the fitness instructor’s Big Girlz Move program.

Making healthy food choices is something people of all sizes and shapes have to decide to prioritize every day.

Shout out to Tokyo for staying strong and putting her health first!

