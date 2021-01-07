Tokyo Vanity: Being Called A “BBW” Is Not A Compliment, But Rather, A Form Of Fetishization And Disrespect

Rapper and TV personality Tokyo Vanity says there’s nothing flattering about men calling women of a certain size a “BBW.” Not only is it not complimentary, but she says it’s actually a form of fetishization and disrespect.

BBW stands for “Big Beautiful Woman,” and during a chat with the podcast Big Homies House, Tokyo explained that while it sounds nice, she doesn’t see it as anything charming.

“I don’t like when people call me a BBW. Stop fetishizing me. That sh-t come in a porn category. That’s not a compliment,” she said. “It’s a fetish. I don’t like it because you’re not going to tell her that oh you’re such a LSW, a ‘lil small woman.’ You’re not gonna call her that. You’ll just go, ‘Hey queen, you so beautiful.'”

“‘Oh my God, you the most beautiful BBW — no, I’m the prettiest b—h you seen period,” she added. “Don’t no h- look better than me, period. I’m the baddest b—h y’all ever met.”

Tokyo, in essence, stated that it’s like trying to place conditions one’s beauty, which is a backhanded compliment. Other examples include someone being told they’re pretty for a Black girl or a gorgeous dark or brown-skinned woman. That doesn’t impress anyone, but in fact, sounds offensive.

She shared the clip of her explaining herself on Instagram with the caption, “Just stop it …Im the baddest b—h Periodt [sic]”

It actually became an educational moment for some followers and a venting moment for others.

“No seriously. Or they be like “damn you cute for a big girl” like eh, next. Cause no,” said one woman.

“NO FORREALLLLLL DO NOT SIMPLIFY ME DOWN TO MY WEIGHT!!!!!” said another, quite emphatically. “BEING A BAD B—H HAS NO SIZE OR GENDER!!! This is why I love tok!”

Another though, said she’s embraced BBW by flipping the term on its head.

“like all words meant to belittle decease and under sale Black women i took the power and use it to give them the real value of My Power!” she said. “BBW Beautiful Bold Women!”

Whatever you think of men calling women BBWs, for Tokyo Vanity, she does not want to hear it. You’ve been warned, fellas.