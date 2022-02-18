Lizzo is breaking into the reality TV world with her very own show.

Watch Out for the Big Grrls is a competition series set to air on Amazon Prime at the end of March wherein ten women will go toe-to-toe in a dance boot camp with the ultimate hope of being selected as a recruit on Lizzo’s touring team.

“I’m looking for dancers to join me on my tour,” the Grammy-winning singer explained in the show’s trailer. “Girls that look like me don’t get representation. Time to pull up my sleeves and find them myself.”

“We thick and we pretty and we know what we bout,” Lizzo added. “It’s the battle of the big girls.”

In addition to being known as a strong vocalist who twerks, plays the flute, and gives her all on stage, Lizzo is also praised as a body positivity and self-love advocate.

In the new show’s trailer, one contestant shared that “To be a background dancer for Lizzo would mean everything,” while another said, “I need to challenge myself and step outside my comfort zone.”

While addressing the hopeful competitors, Lizzo emotionally said, “It’s hard to love yourself in a world that doesn’t love you back. You were created specially in your image for you to enjoy.”

“It’s time to show the world how we do it. Watch out for the big girls,” the singer added.

Play