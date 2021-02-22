MadameNoire Featured Video

Tokyo Vanity has a message for those who seem taken aback by the flirtatious comment rapper The Game left for her: “Stop worrying about who attracted to me…”

The beauty recently shared a picture of herself wearing her What Waist sauna suit and showing off her leaner figure. The ShadeRoom caught wind of the image and paired it side-by-side with an older photo of the Love and Hip Hop Atlanta star when she was bigger wearing the same brand’s waist trainer. The difference was clear for Tokyo, who has been on a weight-loss journey since late 2019. Everyone was impressed by her continued results, including rapper The Game. He left a risque comment on The ShadeRoom letting it be known he approved and liked what he was seeing. She responded with laughing emojis and telling him to “gone on,” which means sis was playing shy but was flattered.

A lot of people in the comments responded to his comment by saying they would love to see the “Hate It or Love It” rapper with the “Go Best Friend” lyricist or warning her to run for the hills. But we guess there were also some guys who acted shocked at the idea that he would be attracted to Tokyo Vanity. We did see some saying he was more likely trying to show support in her weight-loss success rather than truly trying to shoot his shot with her. Tokyo saw those statements and wasn’t having it. She took to her Instagram to make some strong claims against those detractors.

“A lot of these five-star blue check ni–as that got so much to say about The Game commenting on my page, it’s really like baffling to me. Because of course, you not attracted to me because a lot of y’all know I got stone-cold receipts that y’all be f–kin’ boys,” she said.

“Stop worrying about who attracted to me and worry about living in your truth and telling the world what you’re really and who you’re really attracted to,” she added. “B—h, ‘fore I expose you.”

Now, we don’t have any thoughts to share on the DL commentary (our name is Bennett and we ain’t in it). It is important though to cut the crap when it comes to acting so surprised by a man being open in sharing his attraction to a bigger woman, or trying so hard to question whether or not flirtatious comments towards a woman of a larger size are serious or not or based in fetish. It’s tired. And while it’s nice to see well-known men love on women of all shapes and sizes as opposed to always glamorizing the same ‘ol same ol, the validity of his admiration is not needed either way. (And really, he just sexualized her.) Tokyo knows she looks goodt (yes, with a T at the end). And not that our opinion matters either, but she’s done amazing in her weight-loss efforts. She looks great, but she also looked beautiful with the weight.