Beyoncé and Jay-Z stepped out for a night on the town over the weekend in Los Angeles.

The Carter’s date night went down at Mother Wolf, a new swanky Italian restaurant in L.A. that serves upscale yet “rich and soulful,” classics such as bruschetta, pizza, pasta and branzino prepared by Chef Evan Funke.

Snapshots of the two from dinner showed Bey sipping on some red wine while she and Jay enjoyed each other’s company.

Coincidentally, Sasha Obama, 20, also happened to be at Mother Wolf that night and later joined Bey and Jay at their table, Radar Online reports. After Sasha went over to say hi, the trio reportedly chopped it up for “a while” and shared some laughs.

Beyoncé donned a pinkish-red knit sweater and paired it with a stunning matching lip. She wore her blondish tresses wavy and styled down.

Jay-Z rocked a casual vibe — opting for a white t-shirt and black baseball cap.

The Carter’s fashionable accessories — including the latex baseball cap ($40), a heart-lip bag ($90) and a latex parka jacket ($250) — “caters to all budgets with prices going from $30 to $300,” according to Daily Mail.

Bey and Jay tied the knot in 2008 and share three children — ten-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and four-year-old fraternal twins Sir and Rumi.

Mrs. Tina Knowles-Lawson, Bey’s mom, opened up about a white woman once openly questioning how she could “let” her daughter marry a “gangster rapper” like Jay-Z.

“It was just shocking to me and I said, ‘No, actually, my [son-in-law] is a CEO,'” Lawson said as she reflected on that experience and the white woman’s reductive comment on Jay.

“She didn’t think of him as a CEO, or even a talented celebrity that was a great businessman,” Lawson continued. “At that time, I remember thinking, ‘I can’t be mad at her, because that is what the media portrays.'”

Read about that story and Lawson’s docuseries, Profiled: The Black Man, here.