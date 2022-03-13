MadameNoire Featured Video

White women are on TikTok appropriating Black women for fun. In a recent post from a white woman with the user name @doonigalli, she was raving about a new thing she was doing with her hair called “sticky bangs.” Black women took a collective sigh when we laid eyes on this post because her dry and lifeless looking “sticky bangs” was a poor imitation of what Black women have been doing for decades: styling our baby hairs.

The woman who uploaded the video is also a serial appropriator whose seen in videos wearing cornrows and braids as well. In another video, she said she was joking about the sticky bangs, which she raved about in a English accent. But we aren’t laughing. There’s nothing funny about imitating or mocking our aesthetic.

Cultural appropriation is something Black women see far too much. Here’s five other times non-Black people found appropriation appropriate.