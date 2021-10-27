MadameNoire Featured Video

After the 24-year-old recently posted clips to her Instagram Stories where she looked substantially darker than her “regular” skin tone, online users have once again resorted to calling out Kylie Jenner for “blackfishing” — the act of pretending to be Black through one’s makeup, styling and or speech for the sake of one’s aesthetic.

As seen in clips below, screengrabbed from Instagram Stories Kylie posted on Oct. 24, the 24-year-old shows off her baby bump, outfit and makeup — appearing a few hues darker than fans are used to.

On social media, people suggested that Kylie’s change in complexion was intentional blackfishing as opposed to being the result of the beauty brand founder getting a rich tan. Moreover, others called out the hypocrisy in those who weren’t speaking out on Kylie’s blackfishing, yet outraged over Jesy Nelson’s alleged blackfishing in the singer’s music video for the song “Boyz” that dropped earlier this month.

Twitter users said things like:

Notably, another wrote, “I can agree that Kylie Jenner is problematic but that girl doesn’t look black. What people be calling ‘blackfishing’ really be racially ambiguous fishing.”

Quite honestly, we couldn’t agree more.

Although Kylie does look various shades darker than we’ve seen her in the past — we doubt anyone on the street would mistake her for a Black woman.

Regardless, pretending to be “other” than white, just for the sake of it — because you can and it fits your aesthetic — is not something we co-sign. We’re not surprised Kylie is being called out for this behavior, again, since the Kardashian Jenners have built their empire in part by “blackfishing,” biting off Black womens’ style, and making looking racially ambiguous their thing.

See more commentary of Kylie’s look down below.