Kim Kardashian is getting backlash over telling women they need to get up and work as if her celebrity status is a product of work ethic.

“Get your f****** a** up and work,” she told Variety. “It seems like nobody wants to work these days…You have to surround yourself with people that want to work. Have a good work environment where everyone loves what they do, because you have one life. No toxic work environments and show up and do the work.”

Twitter proceeded to drag her for her comments due to her rising to fame as a result of being born into wealth, a sex tape, cultural appropriation, having a full staff, something many mothers don’t have.

Bevy Smith entered the conversation and pointed out that Black and brown people can work twice as hard but due to things like gender pay gaps and racism, we don’t get the return we deserve.

“Y’all stop letting #RichPeople gaslight you into believing that you’re not wealthy because you don’t work hard!,” she captioned an Instagram post. “It’s a f****** lie & it’s disrespectful to people especially Black & Brown people who come from GENERATIONS of hard working people, people who were paid little or nothing & always far less than their White counterparts! Get off your ass & work hard has been our narrative for CENTURIES, so entitled people who grew up in mansions & received a luxury car as a teen can’t tell me s***about working hard!”

In the midst of the backlash, it was brought up that she has also been accused of being a thief by her previous employer, Brandy and Ray J’s mother Sonia Norwood. In 2008, Norwood filed a lawsuit against her for allegedly running up an excessive bill of over $120,000 on her American Express card between 2006 and 2007.

“I did not want to commence litigation against the Kardashian family without conducting an exhaustive investigation into the charges and discussing all options, including criminal prosecution, with my family,” she said in a statement to People in 2008. “After Ray J and Brandy urged me not to file criminal charges because of their prior friendship, I decided to afford the Kardashians an opportunity to resolve this matter without a lawsuit. When the fraudulent charges were brought to their attention, they apologized profusely, and advised us, through their attorneys, that they would pay the debt in full. However, they have since reneged on that promise. Investigation has revealed that the Kardashians used their two stores and other stores that I have never visited to take advantage of me. I very much look forward to having the Kardashians account for their misconduct in a court of law.”

Khloe, Kourtney and Robert Kardashian, Jr. were also named in the lawsuit.

One of Kardashian’s former employees also came forward after her comments and revealed she worked tirelessly for her and was paid pennies.

Reporter Anne Branigan also called her out, saying that women, specifically mothers, work very hard and face barriers that keep them from going as hard as they’d like.

