Future may not have the best reputation when it comes to treating women with respect, but over the weekend, the rapper appeared to show an outpour of love to the boss ladies behind his successful music career.

The Atlanta native took to his Instagram story to give the women on his team a special shoutout. One post, which was dedicated to his assistant read:

“My assistant flyer then your main b*tch…tuh.”

Another post was in honor of his manager, Ebonie P. Ward.

“Your wife, your side b*tch, your side hoe can never see my Bff…#dabiggest,” he captioned a photo of the music industry vet.

Pretty sweet, right? It was certainly nice to see Future exhibit some compassion given his elusive and infamous bad boy persona, especially since in the past, the star hasn’t always been on the best of terms with the women of his children. After more than two years together, Ciara and Future broke up in August 2014 following reports that the rapper was unfaithful.

While he never confessed to the cheating allegations, the 38-year-old star told Billboard in 2017 that he felt like their split “happened for a reason.”

“I’m happy with life now. I’m happy with life, period, even with the end of a relationship being…I’m just not going to settle for anything, you know?” he said at the time. “Even in my life now, I know I can be a better person. I ain’t giving up on myself, so if you give up on me, I ain’t got nothing else to say for you. Because if you give up on ­something that’s real, it wasn’t real to you.”

The two celebs share a 7-year-old son named Future Zahir, whom they were fighting over custody for in the months following their contentious split.

Back in December 2020, social media critics raised a few eyebrows at the rapper after a heated feud between him and his baby mama Brittni Mealy went viral. Mealy, who is the mother of his son, Prince Willburn, recorded herself accusing the rapper of threatening to “shoot” her. She also caught Future cursing at her amid their argument. The public kerfuffle occurred at their son’s 8th birthday party that year, although Mealy later confessed that she didn’t feel threatened at all by the trap star in a statement. The rapper also allegedly sent texts to his son Prince talking down about Mealy, although he never spoke out publicly about the hearsay.

Future is embroiled in a heated child support case with the mother of his daughter, Eliza Reign, and following their break up in August 2021, the rapper released a diss track about Lori Harvey called “Maybach.” In one lyric he raps on the single:

“Magic city, I’m the owner/ Tell Steve Harvey I don’t want her.”

Yikes!

Future also shares a child with model Joie Chavis, Jessica Smith, and India J. The “Commas” hitmaker is also a father to his children, Paris and Kash, however, the identity of their mothers is unknown.

