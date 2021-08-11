MadameNoire Featured Video

The mother of Future’s son, Brittni Mealy, exposed him for allegedly sending the eight-year-old boy disturbing text messages. On August 10, Mealy uploaded screenshots of a conversation her son and Future had and it read:

Future: Tell your mom Son: Tell my mom what Future: Buy you some clothes Son: Dad Future: You’re mother is a h**!

When folks on social media began to claim Mealy was lying she maintained the dialogue was the Atlanta rapper texting their son and even threatened to release recordings.

“[That’s] definitely your # and his SO STAND ON IT AND PIPE DOWN IF U DON’T WANT THESE RECORDINGS POSTED!” she shared on her Instagram story. “On GAWD YOU SAID IT. THEY NEED TO CANCEL YOU. Cruelty to children. Haven’t seen him in 3 months but in the same state.”

She added that the March Madness rapper is being hostile because she rejected his sexual advances.

“Petty cause someone don’t want to be sexually active with you and just want to co parent!!”

She added, “I have been soooo nice and calm I’m tired now!! But I’m chill! I do not play about my kids. I’m a mother first and always. Always go stand up for mine!”