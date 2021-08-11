The mother of Future’s son, Brittni Mealy, exposed him for allegedly sending the eight-year-old boy disturbing text messages. On August 10, Mealy uploaded screenshots of a conversation her son and Future had and it read:
Future: Tell your mom
Son: Tell my mom what
Future: Buy you some clothes
Son: Dad
Future: You’re mother is a h**!
When folks on social media began to claim Mealy was lying she maintained the dialogue was the Atlanta rapper texting their son and even threatened to release recordings.
“[That’s] definitely your # and his SO STAND ON IT AND PIPE DOWN IF U DON’T WANT THESE RECORDINGS POSTED!” she shared on her Instagram story. “On GAWD YOU SAID IT. THEY NEED TO CANCEL YOU. Cruelty to children. Haven’t seen him in 3 months but in the same state.”
She added that the March Madness rapper is being hostile because she rejected his sexual advances.
“Petty cause someone don’t want to be sexually active with you and just want to co parent!!”
Future’s mother even chimed in and posted on her Instagram story that Mealy wasn’t getting her way so she was “turning to social media for attention.” Mealy clapped back at her, not only to mind her business but that she’s the reason the “Mask Off” rapper is a “true narcissist.”
This isn’t the first time Future was accused of being insensitive and inappropriate with he and Mealy’s son. At his eighth birthday party last year, Mealy wrote on social media that Future disrupted the party and made threats.
“Who tf tell a 8 year old f*** him and he will shoot up his mom n**** a real b****,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “Don’t come back begging like yo a** always do simp cause you dead to me after tonight.”