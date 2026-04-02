4 Chilling Nonverbal Signs Someone Is A Narcissist—And They Can’t Fully Hide Them

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Narcissistic people are not for the faint of heart, and if that sounds dramatic, it’s only because dealing with a narcissist often is. What’s worse, narcissistic traits don’t always announce themselves with a neon sign. They can quietly simmer beneath the surface for months, even years, before you realize you’re talking to a peer or someone who you thought was a friend, who might very well be a narcissist. Before we dive into the telltale signs of this unique character, what is a narcissist anyway?

What is a narcissist?

A narcissist is an individual with an excessive, inward-focused need for admiration, a profound lack of empathy for others, and a grandiose sense of self-importance. They often possess an inflated, idealized self-image used to mask deep insecurity and entitlement, frequently exploiting others to maintain this superior image.

In an interview with the New York Post on March 18, human behavior expert Liz Rose explained that you can identify narcissistic traits in a person within “five minutes” or less. Yes, five minutes, about the length of a coffee order. But here’s the catch. You have to pay very close attention to their body language.

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“Culturally, people are becoming more aware of manipulative or emotionally unhealthy behavior, which is a positive step. But the downside is that we sometimes skip nuance and label people too quickly,” she explained.

Here are four narcissistic traits to watch carefully.

1. They keep looking past you.

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One classic narcissistic behavior is what Rose calls “status scanning.” Imagine you’re mid-sentence, sharing a thought, and the person you’re talking to is auditioning the room with their eyes. It’s as if they’re waiting for a more “important” conversation to walk by.

This subtle habit suggests they may be constantly seeking higher-status attention. You’re physically present, but socially? You’ve already been replaced.

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