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4 Nonverbal Sinister Signs Of A Narcissist

4 Chilling Nonverbal Signs Someone Is A Narcissist—And They Can’t Fully Hide Them

Narcissists often display an exaggerated sense of self-importance through their body language. Here are four ways to spot them.

Published on April 2, 2026
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Narcissistic people are not for the faint of heart, and if that sounds dramatic, it’s only because dealing with a narcissist often is. What’s worse, narcissistic traits don’t always announce themselves with a neon sign. They can quietly simmer beneath the surface for months, even years, before you realize you’re talking to a peer or someone who you thought was a friend, who might very well be a narcissist. Before we dive into the telltale signs of this unique character, what is a narcissist anyway?

What is a narcissist?

A narcissist is an individual with an excessive, inward-focused need for admiration, a profound lack of empathy for others, and a grandiose sense of self-importance. They often possess an inflated, idealized self-image used to mask deep insecurity and entitlement, frequently exploiting others to maintain this superior image.

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In an interview with the New York Post on March 18, human behavior expert Liz Rose explained that you can identify narcissistic traits in a person within “five minutes” or less. Yes, five minutes, about the length of a coffee order. But here’s the catch. You have to pay very close attention to their body language.

“Culturally, people are becoming more aware of manipulative or emotionally unhealthy behavior, which is a positive step. But the downside is that we sometimes skip nuance and label people too quickly,” she explained.

Here are four narcissistic traits to watch carefully.

1. They keep looking past you.

narcissistic traits, narcissistic, narcissist
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One classic narcissistic behavior is what Rose calls “status scanning.” Imagine you’re mid-sentence, sharing a thought, and the person you’re talking to is auditioning the room with their eyes. It’s as if they’re waiting for a more “important” conversation to walk by.

This subtle habit suggests they may be constantly seeking higher-status attention. You’re physically present, but socially? You’ve already been replaced.

RELATED CONTENT: Don’t Get Played: Spot The Narcissists In Your Circle Before They Threaten Your Peace

2. The petty smirk.

narcissistic traits, narcissistic, narcissist
Source: Mix and Match Studio / 500px / Getty

Few things are more unsettling than opening up to someone and being met with a smirk that feels like it came with a side of judgment.

Rose describes it precisely: 

“One corner of the mouth lifts slightly, almost like a half-smile, while the other side stays neutral. It’s subtle and often very quick. Unlike genuine smiles, the eyes usually don’t soften or crinkle,” she said.

This expression can signal superiority, contempt, or quiet evaluation rather than empathy. In the world of narcissistic traits, it’s less “I understand you” and more “I’m assessing you.”

3. Invasive touch.

narcissistic traits, narcissistic, narcissist
Source: golero / Getty

Personal space is not just about comfort, it’s about boundaries. And a narcissist may treat those boundaries more like suggestions than rules.

“Personal space is deeply connected to power and boundaries,” Rose said. “Standing slightly too close, touching someone early, or leaning in quickly can create psychological pressure. It forces the other person to either accept the intrusion or push back.”

Because many people instinctively avoid confrontation, they tolerate this behavior, which can unintentionally signal compliance.

“From a behavioral perspective, it’s a subtle dominance move, testing how easily someone’s boundaries can be crossed,” she said.

In other words, if someone treats your personal space like a public park, take note.

4. Exaggerated expressions.

narcissistic traits, narcissistic, narcissist
Source: Hill Street Studios / Getty

Narcissistic individuals often don’t just express emotions, they perform them. Their facial expressions and body language can feel slightly over-rehearsed, like they’re always on stage.

“Narcissistic individuals often amplify signals of status, upright posture, controlled movements, strong eye contact and exaggerated confidence,” she explained.

It’s charisma with a hint of choreography, compelling, but sometimes just a little too polished to be entirely genuine.

So, how do you deal with a narcissist?

Dealing with a narcissist can feel like playing emotional chess with someone who insists they’ve already won. They may target insecurities and attempt to undermine your confidence, but you don’t have to play along.

Building strong self-esteem is key. Practices like positive self-talk, self-care (yes, even that bubble bath you keep postponing), and surrounding yourself with supportive people can help you stay grounded.

Most importantly, set clear boundaries and stick to them. A strong sense of self allows you to advocate for your needs and maintain control in interactions that might otherwise feel one-sided, because when it comes to navigating narcissistic traits, awareness isn’t just helpful, it’s your best defense.

RELATED CONTENT: Mind Brain Body Lab Founder Combs Over Common Behavioral And Emotional Patterns Displayed By Children Of Narcissists

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