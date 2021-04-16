MadameNoire Featured Video

Dancer and fitness expert Joie Chavis has made it clear that she didn’t need the famous fathers of her two children, (rappers Bow Wow and Future) in order to make it in this world. She said she’s been working since she was a teenager. Still, there’s a lot of judgment about her and what motivated her to not only date but procreate with two men in the industry. Folks naturally assumed that money had to be a part of the equation. While she might not have survived on the allowance from Bow Wow and Hendrix, certainly the court systems have made it…worth her while to be the mother of their children, daughter Shai and son Hendrix, respectively.

But once again, Chavis, who rarely does any type of press, sat down for a Question and Answer session on her YouTube channel to address assumptions often made about her.

In response to an assumption that read simply: “You’re a gold digger,” Chavis said:

“I feel like a lot of people say that. I’m not. If that’s the case, I’d date everybody who tried to talk to me with money. I don’t and I’m not a gold digger. I’ve worked since I was 15. I take care of my kids. I don’t get any child support. Repeat that, I don’t get any child support. I don’t really need to ask for certain things for my kids because I can do it myself. If their father wants to do things for them, then they do that on their own time. If they want to say, ‘Here’s some money for this or that,’ then whatever. But I don’t really ask for anything. I’m able to do everything on my own.”

It’s great that Chavis is able to take care of her children on her own. But she really shouldn’t have to. And I wonder if what Future and Bow Wow are contributing is equal to what she puts in while raising her son and daughter.

Receiving child support from the person who helped to bring a child into this world is not the mark of a gold digger or user. It’s someone who wants to make sure their child is taken care of. Chavis certainly makes her own money. But I doubt, it’s anywhere near what Bow Wow and Future make…or at least Future. And there’s no reason why the children she shares with both men should not live according to the lifestyle their fathers can afford…at all times, not just when they’re in the presence of their dads.

Naturally, folks had a lot to say about this revelation—in both positive and negative ways. Check out some of their thoughts below.

What do you make of Chavis’ declaration?