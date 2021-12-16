MadameNoire Featured Video

Megan Thee Stallion questioned the ethics of journalists covering the preliminary hearing that took place on Dec. 15, involving assault and weapon charges against her alleged shooter Tory Lanez.

“Don’t blogs/ journalists have to have accurate/ credible sources before going with a story?,” she wrote on Twitter. “Or is it just like a new I got paid to post this or I heard out from my home girl type policy these days.”

During the hearing, a detective reportedly testified that Lanez told the “WAP” rapper “Dance b****” before he shot her, according to TMZ. It was also reported that Lanez’s attorney Shawn Holley said the bullet fragments that were in her foot cannot be located. The detective that testified also said a witness, who claimed to see the shooting, said Megan and her former friend Kelsey were arguing before the shooting and that the gun’s muzzle flash went off closer to Kelsey than Lanez. Holley said this was supported by the gun residue found on Kelsey’s hands.

“It was further established that Megan gave several inconsistent accounts of what happened that night and that she omitted key information to the police,” Holley told TMZ.

In a follow up tweet, she pointed out that alleged conflict between her and Kelsey has been highlighted and shifting the focus of the case.

“Like I’ve been SHOT and the focus of some these headlines are dismissing that I was attacked with a WEPON [sic] WHILE I WAS UNARMED and trying to paint it as a cat fight between friends,” the Houston hottie added. “Why do I have to relive this with everyone on the internet every day ? And watch y’all gaslight me.”

Megan Thee Stallion went on Instagram Live in July 2020 and accused Lanez of shooting her in her feet, which he adamantly denies.

The next court date will be Jan. 13, 2022.