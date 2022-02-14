And absolutely, there are days when it’s quiet and still and I’m here by myself, feeling more loneliness than peace and watching everyone around me live their lives and be in love and raise their families and move as a unit and laugh and cry and hold each other tight when it’s sad and dark while I’m sitting here asking myself, “Were you the weak one? Is this feeling you’re feeling punishment for leaving instead of working it out?”

Then I let loose my grip on that emotion and that craving for the familiarity that nearly killed me and open wide my arms to the possibility. What’d I’d been dreaming for years before I got free . And I make more room for myself and take stock of what a wonderful world I’ve created for my daughters and me and I sip a lil’ Basil Hayden’s and cackle. “No. NO. You’re not the weak one, Denene. Leaving absolutely was the right thing. Choosing Denene was the only way.”

The only way.