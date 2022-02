I liked being married, and then I didn’t, and at some point, I went from actually wanting to cook and clean and handle the laundry and manage the family schedule and do all the things supposedly good wives do, to waking up first thing in the morning and dreaming— dreaming about what it would be like to just… go. To be somewhere else, anywhere else, where I could just be something other than profoundly unhappy.

12 Years a Slave than The Cosby Show everybody made it out to be. That’s the part that the married couples I both grew up and hung around kept to themselves, right? Like mama and the inlaws and the aintees and the “Black Love Goals” couples an’nem put on the strong face and played their roles and smiled pretty for their captive and doting audiences, but what actually goes on in marriages behind closed doors —how women have to wring themselves like rags, trying to squeeze out every ounce of their love and labor to make the thing work—proved elusive. The truth of the matter, of what it was really like to be the chef/chauffer/laundress/house cleaner/PTA mom/freak in the sheets/moral compass/planner of all the things, ultimately felt more likethaneverybody made it out to be.

This is not me tossing out excuses for why I went back on my “’ til death do us part ” promise; there’s growing amounts of research showing how stress unique to Black women is literally killing us. Cheryl L. Woods-Giscombé, Ph.D., R.N., even developed a framework, called “The Superwoman Schema,” that names the five characteristics Black women consistently employ, to the detriment of our health and well-being: a perceived obligation to present an image of strength; a perceived obligation to suppress emotions; a perceived obligation to resist help or to resist being vulnerable to others; a motivation to succeed despite limited resources; and prioritization of caregiving. In an interview with Medical News Today, Woods-Giscombé noted that Black women don’t just wake up and strap on our superwomen capes because we feel like it; there is historical, familial, social, racial and emotional context to why we try to do all the things, no matter how tired, annoyed, anxious or hard it is to get them done.

And this, cites a wellness toolkit I recently downloaded from The Black Women’s Health Imperative, can lead to everything from weight gain, to sleeplessness to “ weathering ,” when unchecked, chronic stress erodes our immune system, leading to serious health issues, like diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, depression, anxiety and obesity.