Wellness is defined as a person’s optimal state of health. Wellness is when the physical, mental and spiritual states of a person are in harmony with each other and are balanced perfectly. It is a continual journey and one that, based on circumstances, will change you. This is also called holistic health. Holistic means “of the whole.” It is not only about physical health or mental health but also includes the health of all parts of the body.

Holistic wellness consultant Queen Po is sharing a few affirmations that will help you take your physical, mental, emotional and spiritual health to the next level, or at least get you started on prioritizing all of those things, which equate to your holistic health.

Wellness is the state of being in good health. When we are holistically well, we are physically, mentally, spiritually, and emotionally healthy. As often as possible, recite the mantra “I am holistically well” to yourself. Speaking this mantra is not only a reminder that you are well but it is calling the energy of wellness to you in moments that you may not be feeling your best. We have to speak it into existence. You are well!

We have the ability to manifest any and everything we desire. Take some time to decide what you want, vision yourself with it, and begin to work toward it. The universe will conspire in your favor and align your desires with your energy. Manifestation is real!

We have to welcome ease into our life. We have been conditioned to believe success or abundance only follows hardship, but this does not have to be true. As we speak our “I am…” mantras, let’s start ending them with “and it’s easy” and welcome the flow of abundance into your life with ease. You’ve got this!

As we embrace the multiple roles we play in life: friend, family member, spouse, parent, employee(r), etc., balance is what we all desire and few actually achieve. The secret is starting with self. True balance occurs internally before it manifests externally. Starting our day by speaking alignment, life, and balance into ourselves is a great way to welcome peace into our lives from the very start.

So many of us wake up in the morning and start our day with the intention of showing up well for others. Oftentimes, we get dressed and jump straight into our roles (parent, spouse, friend, etc.) before we show up for ourselves. Be sure to give yourself a few minutes in the morning and a couple of moments throughout the day where you show up for you. Fill your cup first and often. You are worthy of that!