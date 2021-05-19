MadameNoire Featured Video
Source: Courtesy of Perpetual Bliss / Perpetual Bliss
Regardless of the job you work, the errands you run, or the general hecticness life may throw at you, your home should be a place where you can find calmness and refuge. With that in mind, Erin Carter — founder of the Atlanta-based home decor company Perpetual Bliss
— chatted with Madame Noire
about how the scent profiles and aesthetics of her favorite candles from the brand can help you implement quick and easy moments of relaxation
into your daily routine.
Source: Courtesy of Perpetual Bliss / Perpetual Bliss
Lavender Candle
“Our Lavender candle
is one of the first scented candles we launched,” Carter shared with us. Speaking on it as the first favorite she picked out of Perpetual Bliss’s offerings, she described it by saying, “It gives you the classic lavender scent you want in a candle, without the earthy notes that you sometimes find in candles that have natural scents. It’s a sweet, pleasant floral scent that fills a room without being too overwhelming.”
Since lavender is great for bedtime
, try lighting this before hopping into a bath or while reading a book before going to sleep to help give your space a soothing atmosphere.
Source: Courtesy of Perpetual Bliss / Perpetual Bliss
As a way to induce your home with a warm, comforting, and cozy presence at the end of a long day, Carter said that “Lucid Dreams is my new favorite scented candle that we offer because it’s a twist on the classic lavender scent I love with an intriguing nautical edge. The floral notes mesh with its masculine notes of cypress, cedar, and amber — I just can’t get enough!”
Source: Courtesy of Perpetual Bliss / Perpetual Bliss
Following up on the latter, Carter continued, “Rainy Days
is a close second to Lucid Dreams because it offers a pure coastal scent that reminds me of the way it smells right as the trees start blowing to let you know there’s a storm brewing in the distance.”
“This is the one you light to relax after a long day and pairs nicely with a glass of wine,” she cheerily suggested.
Source: Courtesy of Perpetual Bliss / Perpetual Bliss
As more visual aesthetically pleasing options to bring into your home, Carter concluded, “My last two favorites are a pair — our 9″ and 7.25” Cylinder Concrete candles
in Gold. These candles are our signature products and I love the functional and decorative element that they offer. The raw concrete paired with the shimmer of gold flakes add such a modern, yet luxe vibe to any room, and I think they look best styled together.”