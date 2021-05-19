As a way to induce your home with a warm, comforting, and cozy presence at the end of a long day, Carter said that “Lucid Dreams is my new favorite scented candle that we offer because it’s a twist on the classic lavender scent I love with an intriguing nautical edge. The floral notes mesh with its masculine notes of cypress, cedar, and amber — I just can’t get enough!”

Following up on the latter, Carter continued, “ Rainy Days is a close second to Lucid Dreams because it offers a pure coastal scent that reminds me of the way it smells right as the trees start blowing to let you know there’s a storm brewing in the distance.”

“This is the one you light to relax after a long day and pairs nicely with a glass of wine,” she cheerily suggested.