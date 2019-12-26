Lil Mo Found The Strength To Leave Her Marriage After Her Estranged Husband Spit On Her: “My Kids Were There”

Singer Lil Mo found the courage to “Superwoman” up and leave her marriage after her estranged husband spit on her. In a recent interview with DJ Quick Silva, Lil Mo, whose real name is Cynthia Loving, explained that being disrespected in front of her kids was the last straw in her allegedly abusive relationship with her estranged husband, professional boxer Karl Dugan.

“When he spit on me…and my kids were there the day we got back from ‘Marriage Boot Camp.’ What I did was – ’cause I still have the audio – I just remember running out the house that night. It was like two o’clock…when we flew back we were gonna have [a] family day,” Mo explained.

“All the kids- we were gonna go to the mall and stuff like that. And I was just like, ‘Hey, you were supposed to be here…you’re drunk, you’re high. Something isn’t right.’ So he just starts yelling at me, and I’m like, ‘Bro, my kids are here- this and that.’”

The incident gave Lil Mo the ammo to split with her husband last May.

In early December, Lil Mo opened up about her battle with her opioid addiction while she was dealing with the pains of an abusive marriage. The “Forever” songstress finally got clean and revealed the financial toll of addiction.

“We lived in a real secluded [area], like the doctors, the Sixers live over there- like, it was lit! But the higher up you go, them motherf*ckers on drugs, too! Like, it is what it is. The b*tches is zombies…Hell yeah, I’m clean! We didn’t even get to that part where I had to run out of my house at ten o’clock in the morning…drugs – it’s expensive!” she told DJ Silva.

“So when you’re taking bill money to finance a drug habit- like, that sh*t is expensive. Like, 400 [dollars] a day…when I look back as much as I spent- ’cause I was getting money here! I was getting money on them shows! That’s why when people was like, ‘They was getting 2500 an episode’- I was like, ‘Who was gettin 2500 an episode?’ I know how much I was getting! Mona looked out!…I’d literally be like, ‘I can’t wait to get this check so I can get f*ckin’ high.’ Beause it wasn’t about getting high to be high to be looking crazy. I wanted to be high so I wouldn’t have to deal with anything.”

Good to see Lil Mo freed from both bad relationships and drugs.