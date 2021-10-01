MadameNoire Featured Video

Usher’s first wife Tameka Foster is ready to tell her truth. The celebrity stylist has released her first book, Here I Stand, to set the record straight on things that the public got wrong.

Foster told Page Six that one of the biggest misconceptions was that she married because she was after his money, something she vehemently denies.

“The truth is, I really, really loved my husband,” Foster said. “It wasn’t bull****. It wasn’t gold-digging. I always said that I took a pay cut when I married him.”

Throughout their relationship there was some major turbulence. There were headlines that she didn’t get along with Usher’s mother. Besides being accused of being a gold digger, there was criticism because she was eight years older than him as well. The “Rivals” singer even called off their wedding when his mother told him Foster was five years older than she actually was. All of this played out in the media and Foster said the most hurtful comments came from gossip queen Wendy Williams.

“I think she really had pegged me wrong and she just ran with it; it was great clickbait,” Foster recalled. “I was like low-hanging fruit for her to fight. And what I know about celebrities is … celebrities are always the person that’s favored. And I’m the underdog. I was a nobody, it’s easy to pick on me. I don’t have a big team that’s gonna be able to ever hit back.”

They ended up divorcing in 2007 after two years of marriage. After things were settled, Usher walked away with primary custody of their two sons, Usher V and Naviyd. Foster said there was also another myth that she came out of their divorce with millions. She said actually walked away with “not very much money at all … less than a million dollars.”

