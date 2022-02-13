MadameNoire Featured Video

Bobby Brown is gearing up to debut a new series with A&E that will give fans a rare glimpse of his emotional visit to the gravesite of his late ex-wife Whitney Houston and their daughter, Bobbi Kristina. On Feb. 9, A&E released a first look at the new series which is titled Bobby Brown: Every Little Step and the sneak peek opens up with Brown holding a candlelight vigil at Whitney and Bobbi’s burial site. “So many losses in my life, but I try to remember all the good parts,” Brown says in the emotional promo clip. “I know you’re looking down watching me.”

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the “Candy Girl” hitmaker and his current wife Alicia Etheredge-Brown, spoke about sharing the bitter-sweet moment with one another onscreen.

“When the cameras were following me, I didn’t want to let anything get in between my life and what I was doing,” Brown said. “So, I just wanted the cameras to follow me wherever I was going. That day I happened to be going to the gravesite.”

Etheredge-Brown, who accompanied the R&B star during the visit, told the publication that she and the production team tried their best to “make that moment his moment.”

Houston tragically passed away on Feb. 11, 2012, and Bobbi Kristina died on Jul. 26, 2015.

According to A&E, Brown’s 12-episode series will give fans “an exclusive look at his life with wife Alicia Etheredge-Brown, and their children as he focuses on new business ventures, new music as well as the 2022 reunion with New Edition on The Culture Tour.”

In addition to his reality series, Brown will also release a new documentary called Biography: Bobby Brown that will chronicle his “journey to superstardom and the fallout from his personal struggles with sobriety.” The doc will also explore Brown’s life in the aftermath of the deaths of Bobbi Kristina and his son, Bobby Brown Jr., who passed away from a drug and alcohol overdose on Nov. 18, 2020.

Brown told ET that the forthcoming projects were therapeutic to film because they allowed him to reflect on all of the hardship he’s been through and the growth that he’s made since his 2005 series Being Bobby Brown aired.

“When I did Being Bobby Brown that was during a time in m life that I was going through a lot of troubles. Whereas now, I’m living a life that I can only dream of with my beautiful wife and my kids. It’s been a wonderful time. I’m really proud of the direction my life is going,” he said.

Brown added that he hopes viewers will see how his life has completely transformed through both projects.

“I hope that they take the fact that I’ve gone through the rough patches in my life and I’m living my life in a clean and honest way… Like I was saying earlier, this is more of a therapeutic thing for me. It helps me maintain my sobriety. It helps me with everything I want to do in the future,” the star shared.

Biography: Bobby Brown premieres Monday, May 30, and again on Tuesday, May 31 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, while Bobby Brown: Every Little Step premieres Tuesday, May 31 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

