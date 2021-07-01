MadameNoire Featured Video

Tonight, old school R&B kangs Bobby Brown and Keith Sweat are going hit-for-hit in a Verzuz battle. Will you be watching?

Verzuz announced the news on Tuesday evening in a big reveal shared to its Instagram account. A caption beneath the musical web series’ post said, “SURPRISE CELEBRATION!! See y’all THURSDAY!! @KeithSweat vs @KingBobbyBrown. July 1st, 5PM PT / 8PM ET.”

To be honest, with the number of hits underneath these two’s belts, tonight’s battle will be the perfect showdown to get us rolling into the long holiday weekend. Scroll down to see some other male R&B singers with a whole bunch of heat in their discographies — all of whom would rock the house in a Verzuz battle.

Raphael Saadiq

People have loved Saadiq as a member of Tony! Toni! Toné!, so much so that MadameNoire chose to spotlight him during Black Music Month back in 2019. In a Verzuz battle, we would definitely want the R&B giant to break out of some of his group’s hits before singing his solo slow jams like “Be Here,” “Still Ray” and “Love That Girl.”