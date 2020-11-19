Bobby Brown‘s second oldest son and namesake, Bobby Brown, Jr., has died at the age of 28.

According to TMZ, a source connected to the family stated that Bobby Jr. was found dead at his home in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Other sources told the site that police who were at the home of Bobby Jr. don’t believe it to be a case of foul play.

Bobby Jr. is Bobby Sr.’s third child. He is one of two children that his father had with longtime ex-girlfriend Kim Ward, the other being the singer’s eldest daughter, La’Princia. Bobby Jr., La’Princia and Bobbi Kristina all appeared on Brown’s reality show, Being Bobby Brown, in 2005. Bobbi Kristina also passed away at a very young age. She was found unconscious in a bathtub in her home in January 2015 and was placed in a medically-induced coma on a ventilator to stop brain swelling. After transferring hospitals, Bobbi Kristina was eventually removed from the ventilator and put in hospice care. She passed away in July of that same year at the age of 22.

Bobby Sr. released a book called Every Little Step in 2016 about his life, and in it, he talked about being a father. When asked on GMA during a promo tour for the book how he planned to go about parenthood differently as he was expecting his seventh child, a daughter who would be named Hendrix with wife Alicia Etheredge, he said, “I’m living differently. My whole lifestyle is totally different from how I used to live. I’m getting better. I can only grow, you know, from this point from a few years ago on. I can only grow and I do not procrastinate on growing. I just try to be better and better and better every day for my family, for my kids, for my siblings, for my friends. As long as I keep trying to grow, I don’t think anything can stop what I’m growing into. I’m growing into a better man.”

As mentioned, Bobby Brown Jr. was featured on the short-lived Bravo reality series Being Bobby Brown. He is pictured next to his sister La’Princia and Bobby Sr.’s late father.

BEING BOBBY BROWN — Pictured: (back row l-r) Pops Brown, Whitney Houston, Tommy Brown (front row l-r) Bobby Brown Jr., La’princia Brown, Bobby Brown, Bobbi Kristina Brown (Photo by F. Scott Schafer/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)