Bobby Brown is giving us another look on his life through two new projects with A&E. Brown will be reliving his highest and lowest moments on Biography: Bobby Brown, a two-night special that will air Monday, May 30 and Tuesday, May 31, at 8 p.m EST.

Besides profiling his career and reflecting yet again about his marriage to the late Whitney Houston, the “Tenderoni” singer will also discuss dealing with the deaths of his two children, Bobby Jr. and Bobbi Kristina. Brown Jr. died on Nov. 18, 2020 due to a fatal mix of alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl. Bobbi Kristina Brown died due to lobar pneumonia and an underlying cause of immersion and drug intoxication in July 24, 2015. The documentary will also include interviews from Usher, Babyface, Jermaine Dupri, Keith Sweat, Ronnie DeVoe, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins and Johnny Gill.

The Grammy-winning singer will also be returning to reality television with a new show, Bobby Brown: Every Little Step, which will consist of 12 episodes showing his life with his wife Alicia Etheredge-Brown, keeping up his busy tour schedule with New Edition and exploring and maintaining his business endeavors. We will also watch as he plans a tribute to Bobby Jr.

After his sudden death, Brown said his son wasn’t a drug addict despite his cause of death.

“He would experiment with different things,” Brown said on Red Table Talk. “It wasn’t like he was dependent on drugs, like when I was in my situation. I depended — I needed it. He was a young man that tried the wrong stuff, and it took him out of here. These kids, to this day, they’re trying different things. They’re trying to get as high as they can possibly get. That’s a real problem because they don’t know what these drugs are being mixed with these days.”