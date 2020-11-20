Madamenoire Featured Video

Source: Phillip Faraone / Getty

Bobby Brown has broken his silence following the death of his son, Bobby Brown Jr. In a statement issued through his attorney, the singer asked for prayers for his family during this difficult time.

“Please keep my family in your prayers at this time,” Brown said in a statement, according to CNN. “Losing my son at this point in our lives has devastated my family. There are no words to explain the pain.”

Bobby Jr.’ was found unresponsive at his home in Los Angeles on Wednesday. He was pronounced dead at the scene and police do not suspect foul play. No drugs were found at the scene.

According to a statement from Brown’s attorney, Bobby Jr. was “not feeling well a couple days before his death” and complained of experiencing flu-like symptoms. Bobby Jr. aspired to be a professional musician like his father. Prior to his death, he teased his latest single, “Say Something.”

Bobby Jr. was 28 years old at his time of death. He was the son of Kim Ward, a longtime girlfriend of Brown until the pair broke up in 1991. The couple’s relationship also produced Brown’s oldest daughter, La’Princia Brown.

This is the second time Brown has suffered the devasting blow of losing a child. In 2015, Brown’s daughter with late singer Whitney Houston, Bobbi Kristina Brown, was found unresponsive. She remained hospitalized and eventually, a hospice facility for six months until she passed away.

A cause of death for Bobby Jr. has not been revealed. According to TMZ, the Brown family says that they will allow authorities to conduct a full investigation into Bobby Jr.’s death. A person claiming to be a friend of Bobby Jr. told The Sun that he’s sure people will assume that Bobby Jr. overdosed on drugs given his family’s history, but added that this was not the case with his friend.

“I know people are going to say, ‘Oh, he’s Bobby Brown’s son, he must have taken too much coke or too much whatever’ — I don’t want anybody looking at him like a druggie who overdosed,” said rapper Mikey Polo. “Yeah, he partied, but he was just like me, enjoying his life and having a good time — not trying to do too much, but not trying to do too little. Just making sure he enjoyed his life.”

He went on:

“I want everybody to know that my bro Bobby was one of the best people — I know people are going to look at how his father grew up and everything that Whitney did — but not Bobby.”